Century Approves Updated Ask For $1.2 Million To Rehab Or Rebuild Seven Homes

May 20, 2026

The Century Town Council on Tuesday approved an updated resolution seeking $1.2 million in housing grant funds.

The vote was a formality following a workshop meeting last week during which the council directed grant consultant Robin Phillips to submit an application requesting $1.2 million to rehabilitate or replace seven homes. The body had previously approved a $1 million application to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The town will agree, if the grant is awarded, to use the $1.2 million to rehabilitate or replace seven homes. In actuality, the town will strive to include more homes within the budget. If construction costs for the first seven homes come in under budget, the town can always “pull” additional applicants from their waiting list to help more families.

Current estimates for a full demolition and reconstruction are closer to $140,000 to $150,000 per unit. Additionally, the grant must cover significant “soft costs,” including $180,000 for administrative and inspection fees and roughly $30,000 for temporary relocation of residents during construction.

In 2018, the town received a similar $700,000 CDBG grant for up to 10 families. That followed $1.3 million tornado recovery housing grants in 2016.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 