$2.8 Million Highway 90A Overhaul Set to Begin From State Line To Beulah Road

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is preparing to begin a $2.8 million milling and resurfacing project on Highway 90A from the Perdido River Bridge to Beulah Road in Escambia County.

The project features intersection improvements at West Nine Mile Road and Mobile Highway, as well as drainage enhancements, paved ditches, and the addition of curbs and gutters. New signage and pavement markings will also be installed throughout the zone.

During construction, drivers and pedestrians may encounter periodic lane closures and minor traffic shifts. Lane closures will only occur between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

This project is estimated for completion in early 2027.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.