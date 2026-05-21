Rainy Pattern Ahead Through The Holiday Weekend

Rain and thunderstorms will threaten into the holiday weekend. Moisture surging off the Gulf will keep conditions highly humid, keeping nighttime lows hovering around the lower 70s while daytime highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. There will be rising daily rain chances that peak at 70 percent on both Friday and Saturday. Scattered storms will remain a threat through Sunday and Memorial Day, making outdoor plans highly dependent on watching the radar.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.