Woman Sentenced For 2023 Hit And Run That Killed Navy Veteran

An Escambia County woman was sentenced on Wednesday for a 2023 hit and run crash that claimed the life of a 22-year Navy veteran on Sorrento Road.

Jessica Elizabeth Hendrickson, 43, was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. She was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, followed by two years of community control and an additional 18 years of probation. As part of her sentence, her driver’s license has been permanently revoked for life.

The charges stem from an extensive investigation into the June 10, 2023, crash on Sorrento Road. According to FHP, Jeffrey Nichols, a Navy veteran that served 22 years, was riding his bicycle eastbound on the shoulder of the roadway in the early morning hours when Hendrickson struck him from behind and fled the scene. FHP said Nichols’ daughter was on the phone with him at the exact moment of the collision and subsequently discovered her deceased father.

FHP said Hendrickson went to great lengths to evade prosecution following the fatal incident. Investigators eventually located her vehicle after it had been towed across state lines into Alabama for repairs. By the time law enforcement obtained warrants for her arrest, Hendrickson had fled even further, eventually being apprehended by authorities in Kentucky.