B. Wayne Dunn

B. Wayne Dunn, current resident of Logan Martin Lake, Talladega County, Alabama, passed away at home on Thursday, May 28, 2026. He had battled cancer for over 3 years.

He was born on July 28, 1948, in the Fackler community in Jackson County, Alabama, and attended school at Pisgah, Alabama, and graduated in 1966. He attended North Florida College on a basketball scholarship and, 2 years later, transferred to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL, on a basketball scholarship, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. He then attended Auburn University to further his accounting studies before sitting for the CPA exam. After marriage, he became a Board-Certified Jeweler and attended the Holland School to complete his certification.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Frances Earle Dunn, his two daughters, Kristie D. Dieguez and husband, Dr. Rogelio Dieguez, and Tracy D. Murphy, living in Birmingham, AL., one sister Peayleen D. Pope of Chattanooga, TN., and husband, James Pope; 6 grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Dieguez Lynn and husband Caleb, of Panama City, FL., Alex T. Dieguez of Charleston, S.C., Axel J. Dieguez of Auburn, AL., Grayson O. Murphy, Gabe Gentry Murphy, and Georgia Margarette Murphy, all of Helena (Birmingham), AL. Wayne is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and several great nephews and nieces.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and “Dessie” Dunn of Pisgah, AL., a sister, Mary Ruth Stills of Fackler, AL., a brother, Cecil E. Dunn, his niece, Karen D. Hardy, and sister-in-law, Juanita Crye Dunn of Rome, GA.

Mr. Dunn was a 40-year resident of Atmore, AL, and he and his wife owned Earle’s Jewelers and later owned Jasmine Place Bridal and formal wear on North Main Street.

He loved sports, was an avid Alabama fan, a patriot, an avid hunter, and loved fishing and golf. He and his wife loved their friends, their business life, their community, and their church family at First United Methodist Church in Atmore, AL.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL, with Rev. Ron Headley of Brewton, AL. officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be members of the family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 10-11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Atmore will always be home to the Dunn’s.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, long-time best friends of the family, is in charge of arrangements.