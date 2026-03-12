No Injuries In Wednesday Night Highway 196 SUV Rollover

March 12, 2026

There were no injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night on Highway 196.

The crash occurred just before 8:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Highway 196 near Schifko Road, about 2.5 miles west of Highway 29. The vehicle came to rest on its side on the highway.

The adult female driver of a Toyota SUV refused transport by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristu Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 