No Injuries In Wednesday Night Highway 196 SUV Rollover

There were no injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night on Highway 196.

The crash occurred just before 8:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Highway 196 near Schifko Road, about 2.5 miles west of Highway 29. The vehicle came to rest on its side on the highway.

The adult female driver of a Toyota SUV refused transport by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristu Barbour, click to enlarge.