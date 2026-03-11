FDLE Charges Escambia Felon With Attempted Firearm Purchase

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has charged an Escambia County felon with the attempted purchase of a firearm after a child p

James Frank II, 37, was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm, weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The arrest was made on March 4, 2026, when FDLE agents served a search warrant on Frank’s residence for a related investigation. During the search, agents discovered two handguns and ammunition inside. Frank had previously served time for a narcotics related conviction and was released in May 2025.