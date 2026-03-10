James Madison Top Troy To Win Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Title In Pensacola

James Madison defeated Troy 69–52 on Monday afternoon to take the 2026 Visit Pensacola Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship title.

James Madison claimed its second title in four years, after winning their first tournament title in 2023. Earning the league’s auto bid James Madison will make its 14th NCAA tournament appearance.

Peyton McDaniel led the Dukes with a 28-point, 11-rebound, double-double, adding on four steals and four assists. A four-time Sun Belt All-Tournament Team honoree, McDaniel caps her Sun Belt tournament career being named the event’s Most Outstanding Player. The redshirt-senior averaged 25 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game through the Dukes three tournament games.

Teammate Ashanti Barnes was also named to the All-Tournament Team, producing a dominating 19-point, 10 rebound performances in the title game.

James Madison wasted little time taking control, opening the game on an 11–0 run fueled by McDaniel, who scored five of the Dukes’ first 11 points. The early surge forced Troy to burn a quick timeout as JMU set the tone on both ends of the floor.

The Trojans responded late in the first quarter. After falling behind by 14, Troy strung together a 6–0 run while the Dukes went cold offensively, trimming the deficit to single digits. James Madison still held a 20–12 lead heading into the second quarter.

A steal and full-court layup from Jackson pulled the Trojans within five, 23–18, and the momentum forced the Dukes to regroup as Troy threatened to cut the lead to just one possession midway through the quarter.

McDaniel halted the rally before halftime. The Dukes guard knocked down a deep three-pointer and followed it with a baseline layup, as the Dukes carried a four-point lead into the break.

James Madison seized control early in the third quarter scoring eight-straight points to start the half, pushing the Dukes’ advantage back to 14. The Trojans were unable to comeback and JMU maintained command, entering the fourth quarter with a 58–44 lead.

James Madison opened the fourth with eight-consecutive points, stretching the lead to 22. Troy made one last push, but the Dukes defense held for the 69-52 win.

James Madison enters the NCAA tournament with a 26-8 record overall. The team will learn of their March Madness opponent during the selection show on Sunday March, 15th at 7 p.m CT/ 8 p.m. ET.