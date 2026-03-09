Cadets Attend First Combined Area NJROTC Military Ball

Cadets from across the county traded their uniforms for dress blues as Northview High School joined four other area units for the first-ever combined NJROTC Military Ball at the NAS Pensacola Officers’ Club

Members of the Northview, Pine Forest, Washington, Escambia, and West Florida programs celebrated an evening of tradition and camaraderie, marking a historic milestone for the local corps.

