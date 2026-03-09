Cadets Attend First Combined Area NJROTC Military Ball
March 9, 2026
Cadets from across the county traded their uniforms for dress blues as Northview High School joined four other area units for the first-ever combined NJROTC Military Ball at the NAS Pensacola Officers’ Club
Members of the Northview, Pine Forest, Washington, Escambia, and West Florida programs celebrated an evening of tradition and camaraderie, marking a historic milestone for the local corps.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
