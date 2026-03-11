Century Council Members Split On Strategy To Nearly Double Water Rates

Water bills are going to increase significantly in Century, but just how much, and how fast, is under discussion.

As we reported last week, Town of Century water system customers are facing a potential rate hike that would nearly double the cost of water usage, alongside smaller increases for wastewater.

Tuesday evening, the Century Town Council held a public meeting to hear input from citizens, but only one resident showed up.

A rate study from the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) showed the town must raise rates in order to remain financially viable and make payments on six outstanding loans.

FRWA presented two rate hike recommendations: one with a large increase now, and the second with three small increases over the next two-and-a-half years that will actually cost consumers more.

The first scenario would double the current base rate for 2,000 gallons from the current $13.59 to $26.64 beginning April 1 and continue for three years before incremental increases to $29.11 in 2029. Usage tiers over 2,000 gallons a month would nearly double for up to 5,000 gallons (from $2.59 to $5.08) with other increases for additional usage. For an average customer using an average 5,000 gallons of water per month, the water cost would rise from $21.36 to $41.87, while the study says the combined water and wastewater cost would rise from $48.95 per month to $70.84 in April, with additional increases to $80.56 by 2029. That study says that is comparable to other towns of similar size.

In the second scenario presented by the FRWA, there would be three smaller increases — April 1, 2026; October 1, 2026; and October 1, 2027. Under the second option, the base rate would increase from $13.59 for 2,000 gallons to $20.39 before going to $25.48 in 2027 and $29.74 by 2029. The average user consuming 5,000 gallons per month would see their water and wastewater bill increase from a current $48.95 to $61.01 in April and eventually $81.95 in 2029 for water and wastewater.

Tuesday, two council members — Henry Cunningham and John Bass — expressed an inclination to choose the multi-step second scenario, while the other three members of the board said they prefer the first scenario.

The one citizen in attendance said she would choose the first scenario with the big rate increase on April 1.

“I would do one and get it over with,” Emma Fletcher said. “But I know a lot of people in Century won’t be able to afford (it).”

Bass and Cunningham both mentioned concerns about the impact on the elderly and households with small fixed incomes.

“I know it’s going to be hard,” Bass said. “There is going to be a lot of people… that get their water cut off, and they won’t be paying anything.”

The council is set to choose one of the rate increases at its next meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:15 p.m.

Pictured: Century council member John Bass (top) and Mayor Ben Boutwell (inset) review a water rate study Tuesday evening. Pictured: Council members Sparkie Harrison, Dynette Lewis, and Henry Cunningham at the meeting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.