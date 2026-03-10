Side of Car Peeled Away In Highway 29 Collision; One Injured

One person was injured in a Monday morning Highway 29 crash that peeled away the side of the car.

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Am was northbound on Highway 29 north of Highway 164 when the vehicle struck the rear corner of an ECUA delivery truck that had reportedly stalled and was pulling off the roadway.

The collision peeled the side of the car away, including the passenger door. The passenger was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital with injuries that were not considered serious. The driver of the ECUA truck was not injured.

The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, and the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.