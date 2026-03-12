High Near 63 Today, Low Tonight Around 40

March 12, 2026

With the breezy conditions today and a clear, cool night ahead, the North Escambia area is looking at a beautiful stretch of spring-like weather. Expect plenty of sunshine through Saturday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s by the weekend. Keep an eye on Sunday night into Monday morning, as a cold front brings our next chance of showers and thunderstorms before a cooler, sunny start to next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

