Over 500 Student Athletes Compete In 18th Annual Special Olympics At Tate High

March 12, 2026

The 18th annual Escambia County Special Olympics Spring Games were held at Tate High School on Wednesday with schools from across the county taking part.

The day included the Special Olympics Torch Relay around Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium, along with numerous Olympic events.

There were 578 Tate High students who volunteered as “buddies”, paired with 534 student athletes.

