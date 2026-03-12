Cantonment Woman Charged With DUI After Striking Pedestrian On Beulah Road, FHP Says

A Cantonment woman was arrested Tuesday following a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Beulah Road, north of Nine Mile Road.

Crystal Jane McKnight, 43, was allegedly driving a pickup truck when she struck a construction worker with the vehicle’s mirror.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, McKnight attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by the victim, who followed her in his work truck.

Responding troopers noted that McKnight smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring her words, according to an arrest report. She reportedly struggled to maintain her balance and nearly fell during initial contact.

McKnight consented to field sobriety exercises, during which investigators observed multiple signs of impairment, including failing to maintain balance and struggling to follow instructions.Following her arrest by troopers, McKnight provided breath samples that registered blood alcohol levels of .144 and .142, both well above the legal limit in Florida, the report states.

She was transported to the Escambia County Jail and charged with DUI involving property damage or personal injury. McKnight was released Wednesday on a $1,500 bond.