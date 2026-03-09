Hundreds Attend Roy Hyatt ‘Night Of Nature’ In Cantonment

Hundreds of people attended the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center’s “Night of Nature” on Friday in Cantonment.

About 450 visitors and volunteers came out and enjoyed an evening full of family fun. They met reptiles, blasted off into space in the planetarium, met cool creatures of the night, peered at Jupiter through telescopes, saw birds of prey, played bird matching games, participated in science and birding activities, took night hikes through the woods while learning about foxes, salamanders, opossums, and owls, ate, used microscopes to observe all kinds of microscopic organisms, and toured the beach house visiting with all of the aquatic creatures living there.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center on Tobias Road is owned and operated by the Escambia County School District.

