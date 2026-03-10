Warm Tuesday And Wednesday; Cold Front Brings Rain Wednesday Night

March 10, 2026

After a mostly sunny Tuesday with highs reaching the low 80s, clouds will increase ahead of a midweek system. Wednesday remains warm but breezy, with gusts reaching 25 mph before showers and thunderstorms become likely overnight. A cold front will sweep through on Thursday, bringing a 50 percent chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperature, with daytime highs struggling to reach 65 degrees and overnight lows dipping into the lower 40s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 AM. Low around 58. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

