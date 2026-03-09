Northview Takes Three At Weekend At Panama City Softball Challenge

Northview’s Lady Chiefs went 3-1 at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge 2026 on Friday and Saturday in Panama City.

Daviona Randolph had three home runs for the Lady Chiefs, Avery Stuckey had one, and Brooklyn Allen had a grand slam.

Tournament Scores

Northview 6, Port St. Joe 0

Northview 5, Ashford 2

Enterprise 8, Northview 3

Northview 12, Walton 1

This week, Northview will host T.R. Miller on Tuesday and travel to Niceville on Thursday.