Northview Takes Three At Weekend At Panama City Softball Challenge
March 9, 2026
Northview’s Lady Chiefs went 3-1 at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge 2026 on Friday and Saturday in Panama City.
Daviona Randolph had three home runs for the Lady Chiefs, Avery Stuckey had one, and Brooklyn Allen had a grand slam.
Tournament Scores
- Northview 6, Port St. Joe 0
- Northview 5, Ashford 2
- Enterprise 8, Northview 3
- Northview 12, Walton 1
This week, Northview will host T.R. Miller on Tuesday and travel to Niceville on Thursday.
