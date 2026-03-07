Cantonment Man Charged With Making False Claim Of Liquor Store Knife Attack

March 7, 2026

A Cantonment man was arrested after security footage allegedly debunked his claims of being threatened with a knife during a January disturbance at a local liquor store.

Kenneth Scott Miller, 48, is charged with a felony count of making a false report to law enforcement. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $500 bond.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Miller contacted authorities on January 20, claiming a man had held a pocket knife to his throat and threatened him outside The Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 and Old Chemstrand Road. Miller reportedly maintained this version of events under oath, even after deputies warned him of the legal consequences of filing a false report.

However, the reporting officer noted that Miller provided inconsistent stories during the initial investigation. A follow-up review of the business’s security footage showed Miller as the primary aggressor, according to the arrest report. The video reportedly depicted Miller aggressively approaching another individual’s vehicle multiple times. While the other man did brandish a knife to protect himself, the footage showed he held it by his side or at chest height and never placed it to Miller’s neck.

