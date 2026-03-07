Students Learn About Ag During NHS ‘Fresh From Florida’ Event (With Gallery)

March 7, 2026

About 550 elementary school students from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties attended the annual Northview High School FFA “Fresh From Florida” agricultural advocacy program Friday morning at the school in Bratt.

Formerly known as the “Food For America program”, the event gave students a chance to learn about agriculture first hand, up close and personal with farm animals, farm equipment and more to learn how food gets from the farm to their tables. Students were even able to make and enjoy eating their own fresh butter.

The Northview High School FFA “Fresh From Florida” program has been honored as the number one program in the state multiple times, and the chapter was also named one of the best in the United State by the National FFA Organization.

Written by William Reynolds 

 