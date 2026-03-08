Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations. Interstate 110 (I-110) Resurfacing from Interstate 10 (I-10) to U.S. 98 – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway lighting work: Intermittent lane closures on I-110, between I-10 and U.S. 98. Intermittent lane closures at the I-110 ramps to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) and Airport Boulevard (Exit 5).

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway lighting work: I-10 Resurfacing from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (S.R. 291) – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations: Intermittent lane closures on I-10, between mile markers 11 and 14. Intermittent lane closures at the I-10 ramps to I-110 (Exit 12) and Davis Highway (S.R. 291) (Exit 13).

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations: Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Resurfacing from Creighton Road (S.R. 274) to Olive Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Ninth Avenue, between Creighton Road and Olive Road, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Ninth Avenue, between Creighton Road and Olive Road, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping. S.R. 296 (Michigan Avenue) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, March 8, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

The week of Sunday, March 8, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) Resurfacing from east of Bauer Road (County Road (C.R.) 293) to Manchester Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road (C.R. 293) to Manchester Street, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph throughout the work zone.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292 from east of Bauer Road (C.R. 293) to Manchester Street, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph throughout the work zone. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the I- 110 ramp – The week of Sunday, March 8, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between B Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, March 8, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for barrier wall placement and heavy equipment relocation. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, March 8 through Friday, March 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge construction activities. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, March 8: Alternating lane closures on I-10 eastbound near the U.S. 29 interchange, Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge construction activities. Intermittent lane closures may occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive for construction at the North Palafox Street overpass. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, March 8:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, March 8, through Friday, March 13, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Resurfacing from U.S. 98 to south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for striping operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for striping operations. U.S. 90 Coring Operation over the White River Bridge – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, March 9 through Friday, April 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for coring operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.