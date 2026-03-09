Week Begins Warm Before Strong Wednesday Night Cold Front

March 9, 2026

The next few days in the North Escambia area will feature a warm-up with highs reaching the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. While Monday and Wednesday afternoons carry a slight risk of a stray shower, the most significant weather arrives Wednesday night as a strong cold front brings a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. Once the front clears, Thursday will be noticeably cooler and breezy, leading into a clear and pleasant stretch of sunshine for the upcoming weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 