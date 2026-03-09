Week Begins Warm Before Strong Wednesday Night Cold Front

The next few days in the North Escambia area will feature a warm-up with highs reaching the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. While Monday and Wednesday afternoons carry a slight risk of a stray shower, the most significant weather arrives Wednesday night as a strong cold front brings a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. Once the front clears, Thursday will be noticeably cooler and breezy, leading into a clear and pleasant stretch of sunshine for the upcoming weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.