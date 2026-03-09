Gas Prices Skyrocket Due To Iran Conflict

Florida gas prices skyrocketed in response to the conflict in Iran. The state average surged 57 cents per gallon last week, and Sunday’s average of $3.45 is the most expensive daily average since August 2024.

Compared to recent benchmarks, Sunday’s state average is: 56 cents more than a week ago, 59 cents more than a month ago, and 35 cents more than this time last year.

On Sunday, the average price per gallon was $3.12 in Escambia County. That is up 39 cents from $2.73 a week ago, 45 cents from a month ago, and 31 cents from one year ago. In North Escambia, a low of $3.09 could be found Sunday night at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Prices at the pump moved up quickly early last week as oil prices rallied,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With oil taking another large step higher on Friday, motorists should prepare for another round of increases in the days ahead as retailers and suppliers adjust to those higher costs.”

Crude oil prices soared 36 percent last week, marking the largest weekly increase in twenty years. Friday’s closing price hit $90.90 per barrel, nearly $24 higher than the previous week and the highest since September 2023. Gasoline futures rose sharply as well, climbing 67 cents per gallon.

These increases pushed gas prices higher early in the week and will likely continue influencing pump prices in the days ahead, according to AAA.

“Oil is the biggest input cost in gasoline, so when crude and gasoline futures climb, retail prices usually follow,” Jenkins said. “U.S. supplies remain steady, refineries are operating, and there is no indication of a shortage for drivers. The higher pump prices reflect increased fuel costs, not disruptions to U.S. availability.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.