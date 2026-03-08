Saturday Night Crash Claims Life Of Motorcyclist On Highway 97

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Saturday night on Highway 97.

The crash occurred about twi miles south of Tungoil Road, or about six miles south of Walnut Hill.

After the motorcycle and a Ford F150 collided, the vehicles traveled nearly 200 feet south until coming to rest on the edge of the roadway. The male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene by first responders.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released additional details. The Molino and Walnut Hill Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Highway 97 was completely closed and detoured for about four hours.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding additional photos until FHP notifies next of kin. This story will be updated.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.