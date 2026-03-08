Man Wanted For Cantonment Homicide After Victim’s Body Found

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homicide suspect in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man found dead in Cantonment.

Devaughn Kentrell Williamson is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 4 in the 100 block of Booker Lane, just north of Booker Street.

Deputies originally responded to Booker Lane after a report of “deadly missiles” and found blood and shell casings at the scene.

Deputies were working a missing persons case and developed Williamson as a suspect, which ultimately led to the discovery of the victim’s body.

Investigators believe the motive is drug related.

The case remains under investigation and further details have not been released.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Devaughn Kentrell Williamson is asked to contact the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.