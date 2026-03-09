Tate Goes 3-4 At Weekend At Panama City Softball Challenge

March 9, 2026

The Tate Lady Aggies went 3-1 at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge 2026 on Friday and Saturday in Panama City.

Senior Kaylie Mitchell had four total home runs during the tournament, and was a tough call away from a fifth. Senior Jordyn Banks had one home run.

Tournament Scores

  • Brewbaker Tech 5, Tate  4
  • Tate 9, Wicksburg  2
  • Tate 15, Ashford 10
  • Tate 13, Arnold 3

This week, Tate will travel to Navarre on Tuesday, and to West Florida on Friday, to round out action before Spring Break.

Pictured: Tate Lady Aggies Senior Kaylie Mitchell at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge 2026 on Friday and Saturday in Panama City. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

