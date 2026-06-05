Driving Exams For Teens Available Saturday, June 6 During Special Event

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office has opened a limited number of Saturday driving test appointments for new drivers taking their first road test.

Appointments will be available on Saturday, June 6, at the Brentwood Office at 5045 North Palafox. These testing slots are intended for first-time drivers seeking to earn their Florida driver license.

Due to limited availability, eligible customers are encouraged to schedule their appointments as soon as possible. Appointments must be made online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.