Century Seeks A Nearly $700,000 Loan To Cover Wastewater Project Shortfall

June 4, 2026

The Town of Century is seeking over $680,000 in loan money from the state in order to complete a wastewater improvement project.

During a council meeting this week, the council approved a $408,952 change order to the project for required repairs to an existing Motor Control Center (MCC) for the town’s wastewater treatment plant to allow pumps and aerators to function. The town made a $1.061 million legislative funding request for a brand new MCC, but state funding was not approved.

The change order put Century at a $682,136.43 deficit to complete the project. The council voted 4-0, with member Henry Cunningham absent, to seek a loan for the full $682,136.43 from the State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loans to local governments.

Pictured: Dale Long of Municipal Engineering Services explains the state of Century projects to the town coucal. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 