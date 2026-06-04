Escambia County Felon Indicted On Federal Gun, Drug Charges

An Escambia County felon has been indicted on federal gun and drug possession charges.

Joseph Jerome Reynolds, Jr., 31, was indicted for one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

His jury trial is scheduled for July 6.

Reynolds, Jr. faces a maximum of 15 years’ imprisonment if convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and up to three years’ imprisonment for each count of possession of a controlled substance.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.