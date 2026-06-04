This Is Who Claimed A Winning $3.75 Million Lotto Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

We now know who claimed a winning $3.75 million Florida Lotto ticket sold last year in Beulah.

The ticket in the November 12, 2025, drawing was sold at the Circle K on Nine Mile Road at I-10.

Robert Ramon Lumpkins of Mobile claimed the top prize in the November 12, 2025, drawing for his quick pick ticket.

Winning numbers were 2-14-27-29-45-53.

The named was just released because draw game winners have 180 days to claim their prize, and names are exempt from disclosure for 90 days after the prize is claimed.