Didgeridoo Down Under Show Visits Century Library; Coming To Molino Saturday

June 5, 2026

An epic adventure to “The Land Down Under” came to life on Thursday at the Century Branch Library, bringing Australian music, culture, and high-energy fun to local residents.

The library hosted the Didgeridoo Down Under Show, an interactive performance that fused comedy, character building, and storytelling with loads of audience movement. Attendees moved and grooved to the pulsing, otherworldly rhythms of the didgeridoo—an instrument played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years.

For more photos, click here.

The educational and motivational show also introduced the audience to amazing Australian creatures like a live blue-tongued skink and several plushies.

The Didgeridoo Down Under Show will be presented again at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Molino Library.

NorthEsambia.com photos and video click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 