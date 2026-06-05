Didgeridoo Down Under Show Visits Century Library; Coming To Molino Saturday

An epic adventure to “The Land Down Under” came to life on Thursday at the Century Branch Library, bringing Australian music, culture, and high-energy fun to local residents.

The library hosted the Didgeridoo Down Under Show, an interactive performance that fused comedy, character building, and storytelling with loads of audience movement. Attendees moved and grooved to the pulsing, otherworldly rhythms of the didgeridoo—an instrument played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years.

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The educational and motivational show also introduced the audience to amazing Australian creatures like a live blue-tongued skink and several plushies.

The Didgeridoo Down Under Show will be presented again at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Molino Library.

NorthEsambia.com photos and video click to enlarge.