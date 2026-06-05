Intruder Found Inside Century House Remodel Charged with Burglary and Drug Possession

An active home remodel in the 8700-block of North Century Boulevard led to the burglary arrest of a Flomaton man after the homeowner discovered an intruder inside the residence.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner arrived at the property to find Hubert Lamer Johnson sitting in a chair inside. Johnson allegedly admitted to smashing a front window to gain access to the structure.

Responding deputies searched Johnson and uncovered a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, steel wool, and loose loose-leaf contraband. A Batman-themed backpack sitting immediately next to Johnson was also found to contain plastic baggies filled with synthetic cannabis and methamphetamine, alongside various personal hygiene items, according to an arrest report.

The homeowner reported that a stove and refrigerator had also been stolen from the property earlier in the week. An unnamed individual later returned the appliances, informing the homeowner that Johnson had sold the items to him.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $26,000.