Cantonment Man Charged With Late-Night Vehicle Burglary Attempt

A Cantonment man was arrested after allegedly prowling through a Pensacola mobile home park and attempting to break into vehicles

Vontarius Lavont Gulley, 20, was charged with felony attempted burglary of an unoccupied unarmed conveyance and misdemeanor loitering and prowling. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies responded to the Oakstead Mobile Home Park on Massachusetts Avenue around 12:50 AM on May 29, 2026, following a report of a burglary in progress. A resident alerted dispatch after surveillance cameras captured two individuals in black clothing, hoodies, and masks walking through yards and pulling on vehicle door handles.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted two individuals running through the complex. While one suspect eluded law enforcement, deputies successfully detained Gulley on the west side of the property.

Home surveillance footage linked Gulley to the scene, showing him—identifiable by a specific logo on his jacket—approaching an SUV on the property and attempting to open the door. Investigators confirmed the targeted vehicle was unlocked, but nothing was reported missing.

According to the arrest report, Gulley admitted he traveled to the area specifically to enter vehicles.