Blue Wahoo Bats Go Quiet In 4-1 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped game 2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts Wednesday night by a final score of 4-1.

Alex Williams (L, 2-5) got the ball in game 2 and was quickly touched up in the first inning. Carlos Jorge, who would end his night with 3 hits, led things off with a single and quickly stole his 17th base of the season to get into scoring position. Two batters later, Cam Collier knocked a two-out, run scoring single into left field to give the Lookouts an early 1-0 lead.

Chattanooga’s opener, Nick Sando, would allow nothing after a leadoff single from Cam Cannarella, facing the minimum over his two innings of work. The Wahoos would strike back against Nate Peterson (W, 3-1) in the third. Peterson gave up a booming leadoff double to Garret Forrester, which was followed by a Dylan Jasso walk and an Emaarion Boyd single to load the bases with nobody out. Primed to do damage, Cannarella would send what looked like a sacrifice fly into left field, but a perfect throw home from Jay Allen II would cut down a tagging Forrester for a double play.

With men on second and third and two away, Aiva Arquette sent a single into center field that would score Dylan Jasso, but would see Emaarion Boyd get thrown out at the plate on a strike throw from Carlos Jorge. With two runners thrown out on the bases, the Wahoos had still managed to tie the game at 1-1.

This would be all the offense Pensacola could muster while the lookouts continued to put on runs. Two more would score on a two run single off the bat of Cam Collier in the 5th, giving him all three RBIs to that point. An inning later, the Lookouts would tack on another, this time off of Wahoos reliever Nigel Belgrave, when Carlos Jorge would bring in the 4th and final run on an RBI knock to give Chattanooga a 4-1 lead.

Pensacola would manage to get at least one man on base in innings 5-8, but was never able to capitalize on the Lookouts bullpen, who went a combined 7.0 innings allowing just one run. They would go down 1-2-3 in the 9th against Jonathan Lavallee (S, 3), putting the final nail in the coffin.

Relievers Jake Christianson and Michael Perez would make their Double-A and Blue Wahoos debuts and each pitch a scoreless, hitless inning.

Pensacola would fall to a 27-26 record while the Lookouts would jump to a 28-25 record.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Thursday.

written by Charlie Hobert