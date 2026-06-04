Free Summer Lunch Program Underway At West Florida Public Libraries

The free summer lunch program for youth at West Florida Public Libraries is underway at all locations.

West Florida Public Libraries will be serving free lunch for youth 18 years of age and younger at all library locations Monday through Friday from noon until 1 p.m. A special rural grab-and-go version of the program will be available at the Century and Molino library locations during the same time period.

The program will continue until August 7 at the Century, Molino, Tryon and Westside libraries, and until July 31 at the Bellview, Pensacola and Southwest libraries.

Disabled individuals 19 years of age and older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals. This program is sponsored by Feeding the Gulf Coast.