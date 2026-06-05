Sunny Friday Before Weekend Thunderstorm Chances Arrive

June 5, 2026

A gorgeous, sun-filled Friday will kick off the upcoming week before scattered rain and thunderstorm chances return just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will steadily climb from the mid-80s on Friday into the upper 80s by early next week. While Saturday and Sunday both carry a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, the region will still see some partial sunshine between any developing downpours. A brief drop in rain chances on Monday gives way to a more active, wet weather pattern by the middle of next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 