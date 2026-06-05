Lookouts Rally Late To Beat Blue Wahoos

Eliazar Dishmey took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in just his second Double-A start, but the Chattanooga Lookouts out-executed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the ninth inning for a 2-1 win on Thursday night.

Jay Allen II’s two-out RBI single gave the Lookouts a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning, and a well-turned double play off the bat of Pensacola’s Connor Caskenette foiled a bases-loaded threat in the bottom half of the inning to snuff out the Blue Wahoos’ bid for a walk-off win.

Dishmey, called up from High-A Beloit last week, was given an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Caskenette RBI triple in the bottom of the second inning. He didn’t allow a baserunner until issuing a two-out walk to Cade Hunter in the fifth inning, and didn’t allow a hit until Pablo Aliendo doubled to begin the sixth. Though Aliendo later scored on an RBI groundout to tie the game 1-1, Dishmey finished with nine strikeouts over 6.0 one-hit innings.

The game remained tied 1-1 until the ninth, when Carlos Jorge singled off Jack Sellinger (L, 0-2) and scored on Allen II’s two-out RBI single to put Chattanooga ahead 2-1. On for a second inning to try and close it out, Lookouts reliever Brody Jessee (W, 2-0) quickly got himself in trouble by allowing back-to-back singles to Fenwick Trimble and Dillon Lewis. He struck out Cristian Hernández and intentionally walked Ian Lewis Jr. to load the bases and set up a double play opportunity. Caskenette swung at the first pitch he saw, sending a chopper to short that turned into a game-ending twin killing.

The Blue Wahoos went just 1-for-10 with men in scoring position, and fell back to .500 on the season at 27-27 with the loss.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday.