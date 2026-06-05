Century Looks for Solutions To Address Yard Trash Can Frustrations

Residents and town officials are not happy with the services provided by Waste Pro, the town’s first new solid waste provider in over 30 years. However, officials say it’s not Waste Pro’s fault.

Specifically, town council members are expressing concern with the “black can.” It’s a green can with a black lid intended for yard waste, and they say it’s not practical to fit many tree limbs and other yard debris in the can.

“I’ve tried and tried,” Council member John Bass said at a council meeting earlier this year. “You just can’t.”

The single can for yard waste was negotiated by the town and is in their contract with Waste Pro, which costs town citizens $10.47 per month more than the rate charged by the previous provider. The town sought a new provider after determining that it was losing money on solid waste and a grapple truck used to collect yard waste was simply beyond repair.

During an open discussion this week, council members discussed revisiting the contract and trying to find solutions to return to collecting a higher volume of yard waste—without forcing citizens to fit everything into a single can.

“We just had two different understandings…so it’s really no one’s fault. Now we just need to try to get together to figure out a solution,” Bass said Tuesday night. “All I’m trying to say is let’s get into a discussion.”

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure that our citizens are being taken care of,” Council President Dynette Lewis said. “They’re speaking, and we’re hearing.”

Mayor Ben Boutwell agreed that improvement is needed, but the town must find a way that does not mean the town reverts to losing money.

“100%. I will take care of the citizens, but the Town of Century isn’t losing money, and that’s what it boils down to,” Boutwell said. “I’m not being ugly here, I promise you. I love my community, but we have to run it as a business.”

Pictured: A Waste Pro sanitation truck turns on a Century street. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.