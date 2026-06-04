Domestic Violence Arrested Leads FDLE To Charge Man For Child Porn

A 44-year-old Escambia County man has been charged with 20 child porn counts.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Ronnie Cooper, 44, for possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

In March 2026, agents received Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded over 1,300 files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Agents traced the associated IP address to Cooper’s residence and identified Cooper as the user of the account.

While under investigation by FDLE, Cooper was arrested on April 29 for a domestic violence battery charge by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cooper allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend when he was discovered viewing child sexual abuse material on his laptop.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Cooper for 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The warrant was served on Cooper in jail the same day.

Cooper remains in the Escambia County Jail with bod set at $213,000.