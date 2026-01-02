$2.36 Million Highway 4A Safety Improvement Project Is Now Underway

A $2.36 million, Escambia County Highway 4A safety improvement project is now underway near Century.

The 4.8 miles of roadway safety improvements are taking place on Highway 4A from Highway 4 at the light in Byrneville to State Line Road, and include pavement reconstruction at the State Line Road intersection. The project’s total cost will be $2,362,863.20.

The planned roadway improvements include widening and overlaying the existing lanes. The project also includes the relocation of mailboxes and the reinstallation of traffic signs to county specifications. The guardrails within the project limits will be upgraded to current Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) standards.

The project also includes minor drainage modifications to accommodate road widening.

Pictured: Work on Thursday afternoon on a safety improvement project on Highway 4A. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.