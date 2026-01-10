Patronis Files Bills To Protect The Blue Angels From Government Shutdowns

January 10, 2026

Northwest Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis has introduced the Special Operating Authority for Rehearsal (SOAR) Act, which is intended to protect the United States Navy Blue Angels during a federal government shutdown to ensure safety and readiness. He said this legislation will ensure Blue Angels airshows continue in the Pensacola region despite any Democratic shutdowns.

“This is home for the Blue Angels. Federal government shutdowns hurt our economy and undermine the men and women who serve our nation,” said Patronis. “The Blue Angels represent excellence, service, and unity, and they deserve stability and leadership that puts our nation and those who serve it first.”

During a recent shutdown, the Blue Angels were unable to perform their Homecoming Airshow due to a lack of funding for basic needs, such as fuel, aircraft maintenance, repairs, and required updates, which led to the cancellation of their homecoming air show and halted essential training.

To read the full text of the bill, click here.

Pictured: The 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Show. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

