Man In Custody After Standoff With Escambia County Deputies

January 8, 2026

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon  following a standoff at a home just north of Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a criminal mischief complaint in the area of Le Ruth Drive, about two blocks north of Nine Mile Road near Copter Road, for a man that was reportedly hitting stop signs with a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived, he made threats, locked himself in a house, and refused to come out, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he then started shooting fireworks out of the home’s windows.

After SWAT arrived on the scene, the man was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

  1. Bigblock345 on January 8th, 2026 4:40 pm

    Play stupid games…….





