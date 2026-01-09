Man Barricades Himself In Escambia Home, Shoots Fireworks At Deputies

January 9, 2026

A man is facing multiple charges following a standoff at a home just north of Nine Mile Road.

Phillip Preston Resmondo, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief with property damage under $200, and criminal mischief with property damage between $200 and $1,000. Resmondo, who was on federal probation, remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond on a hold placed by the U.S. Marshals.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a criminal mischief complaint in the area of Le Ruth Drive, about two blocks north of Nine Mile Road near Copter Road, for a man that was hitting stop signs with a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived, he made threats and got into a truck and revved the engine “as if he was going to run over deputies,” and then locked himself in a house and refused to come out, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he then started shooting fireworks out of the home’s windows.

After SWAT arrived on the scene, Resmondo was taken into custody.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 