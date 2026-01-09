Afternoon And Evening Rain Possible On Friday; Soggy Saturday Ahead

January 9, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 