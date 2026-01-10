DeSantis Announced Appointment, Reappointment To UWF Board Of Trustees

January 10, 2026

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced an appointment and reappointment to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees. The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Kevin Mason

Mason is the Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Acentria Insurance. Previously, he served as the Producer and Managing Partner of North Florida Operations for the Insurance Office of America. Mason earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of West Florida.

Paul Bailey

Bailey is an Attorney for Welton Law Firm. He also serves as a Registered Instructor with the National Rifle Association and an Adjunct Professor at Pensacola Christian College. Bailey earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-law from Pensacola Christian College and his juris doctor from Regent University.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 