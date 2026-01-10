Molino Man Facing Felony Drug, Weapon Charges After Traffic Stop

January 10, 2026

A Molino man is facing multiple felony charges after an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop that led to the discovery of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Ricardo John Molina, 35, was arrested following the incident near the intersection of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to an arrest report, an ECSO deputy was patrolling the area of South Madison Drive when he observed a vehicle approaching from behind with its high-beam headlights on. A second deputy, acting on the traffic violation, conducted a stop and identified the driver and Molina, who was riding as a rear passenger.

During the stop, K-9 Hura performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs. A subsequent search of the back seat revealed a black bag where Molina had been sitting.

Inside the bag, deputies reported finding a Taurus .40 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and two glass smoking pipes containing burnt residue.

Molina reportedly admitted to deputies that he uses methamphetamine. While the firearm was present during the commission of a felony, a criminal history check confirmed that Molina is not a convicted felon.

Molina remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a verbal warning for the traffic violation and released.

