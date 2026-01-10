Escambia Chief Deputy Supervisor Of Elections Sonya Daniel Retires

Escambia County Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sonya Daniel has retired.

With more than 30 years in public service, Daniel began her career as public information officer for the Ft. Pierce Police Department in 1994, then assumed that same role for St. Lucie County in 2000, before moving to Escambia County in 2002 to establish the Public Information Office for the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners. She managed public information for numerous hurricanes, the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, and now for multiple

controversial elections.

Daniel joined the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office in 2011 as the outreach and training coordinator. She was promoted to program coordinator in 2013, then to administrative deputy in 2015 and served as chief deputy to the supervisor of elections from 2023 to her retirement on January 5, 2026.

Her duties include managing all aspects of the elections office. She was known “hands-on” leader, working right alongside her team. She holds both state and national professional election certifications.

In 1996, she received her APR accreditation. In 2010, she returned to school to complete her master’s in strategic communications and leadership at the University of West Florida. She has been recognized by the Pensacola Chapter of FPRA three times as communicator of the year (2004, 2010, and 2021). Over the years she has served on several community boards including the 4-H Foundation, Council on Aging of West Florida, and UWF Alumni Board.

In her free time, she loves to travel and pursues creative crafts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.