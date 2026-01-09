Global Engineering, Manufacturing Firm Selects Escambia County For U.S. Headquarters

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday night approved support for a tax exemption for a global aerospace company that will set up their United States headquarters in Escambia County. The Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption (EDATE) is for up to 10 years.

Field International Group, a global engineering and manufacturing firm headquartered in the United Kingdom, has selected Escambia Count for its new American headquarters and manufacturing operation. Formerly referred to confidentially as “Project Britain”, the company will invest $8 million in capital expenditures and create 50 new jobs with an average annual wage of $80,000. A second phase of expansion is under consideration that it could

generate an additional $12 million and 50 jobs at similar wage levels, according to the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance.

Field International provides precision engineering, tooling and ground support equipment for the aerospace, transport, energy and medical industries. Founded in the United Kingdom in 1995, the company has built a global footprint delivering design, manufacture, and onsite services for aerospace original equipment manufacturers, maintenance repair and overhaul operators, and related industrial clients. Field International’s capabilities include engineering design, precision machining, fabrication, tooling assembly and maintenance services. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, India, China and Singapore.

“Following a competitive evaluation of multiple regions, Field International selected Escambia County for its first U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operation,” said Mark Booker, Group CEO of Field International Group. “The county’s strategic location, business climate, corporate assets, and skilled workforce align well with our growth objectives in the North American market. The level of coordination and support provided by the local community and economic development partners has been world-class and was very instrumental to our decision.”

A relationship with the company was initiated by Florida’s Great Northwest, which played a central role in positioning the region as a competitive location to do business. FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance partnered closely with Florida’s Great Northwest to advance the project locally, with Escambia County ultimately prevailing against competing locations throughout the United States.

“Field International’s decision to establish operations in Escambia County reflects our competitiveness in attracting high wage, advanced manufacturing jobs and strengthening the community’s aerospace cluster,” stated Ashlee Hofberger, chair of the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners. “The Board of County Commissioners is honored to support this project and approved a Resolution of Support for an EDATE to help secure these jobs and

associated capital investment for our community.”

The first phase of Field International’s operation will focus on core engineering and manufacturing activities supporting aerospace tooling and ground support equipment. The company’s presence in Escambia County is expected to enhance the local manufacturing base and employment opportunities in precision engineering.

“FloridaWest congratulates Field International on its decision to locate in Escambia County,” said Chris Platé, chief executive officer of FloridaWest. “This project reinforces the county’s value proposition for global precision manufacturers seeking access to U.S. markets and reflects the effectiveness of coordinated regional business attraction. Successful outcomes like this are the result of strong public and private sector collaboration.”

“Field International’s investment marks a victory for regional collaboration and foreign direct investment,” said Jennifer Conoley, president and CEO of Florida’s Great Northwest. “This is the culmination of years of marketing Northwest Florida as a premier business hub worldwide, made possible only through strong local partnerships.”