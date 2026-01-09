ECSO: Foul Play Not Suspected After Missing Man, 72, Found Dead In Cantonment Creek

January 9, 2026

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing and endangered man who was found dead on Sunday in Cantonment.

The body of the 72-year-old man was found in a shallow creek off Calloway Street after he had been reported missing by a family member from his home on Ellington Street earlier in the day.

The ECSO said the man had been listed as missing and endangered due to a medical condition, and his death appeared to be natural.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 