ECSO: Foul Play Not Suspected After Missing Man, 72, Found Dead In Cantonment Creek
January 9, 2026
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing and endangered man who was found dead on Sunday in Cantonment.
The body of the 72-year-old man was found in a shallow creek off Calloway Street after he had been reported missing by a family member from his home on Ellington Street earlier in the day.
The ECSO said the man had been listed as missing and endangered due to a medical condition, and his death appeared to be natural.
File photo.
