ECSO: Foul Play Not Suspected After Missing Man, 72, Found Dead In Cantonment Creek

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing and endangered man who was found dead on Sunday in Cantonment.

The body of the 72-year-old man was found in a shallow creek off Calloway Street after he had been reported missing by a family member from his home on Ellington Street earlier in the day.

The ECSO said the man had been listed as missing and endangered due to a medical condition, and his death appeared to be natural.

File photo.