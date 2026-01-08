Failed Attempt To Pass Ends With Serious Injuries In Quintette Road Crash

January 8, 2026

Two people were seriously injured when a driver attempted to pass on Quintette Road Thursday afternoon and instead crashed over a guardrail.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old Pensacola man attempted to pass another vehicle in his pickup truck and ran off Quintette Road near Rocky Branch Road. The vehicle then traveled over a guardrail and struck two trees.

The driver and his passenger, a 51-year-old female also from Pensacola, were extricated by Escambia County Fire Rescue and transported in serious condition to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 