Cantonment Winn Dixie Closing Mid-March For Aldi Conversion

The Winn-Dixie in Cantonment will close in mid-March to begin its conversion to an Aldi store.

Southeastern Grocers, (SEG) confirmed the closure to NorthEscambia.com.

“All associates at this location received advance notice, and Southeastern Grocers is working closely with Aldi to support a smooth transition,” SEG said in the statement. “Associates will have the first opportunity to apply for roles at the new Aldi store or may continue their careers with Winn-Dixie at another location.”

There’s no word how long the Winn Dixie to Aldi conversion will take at the Cantonment store, located at 1550 South Highway 29.

The Winn-Dixie at 312 East Nine Mile Road closed in September 2024 and reopened an Aldi in March 2025.

Aldi acquired SEG in 2024. Later, a consortium of private investors acquired SEG— and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket brands — from Aldi. Aldi then announced it would continue with plans to convert its remaining 220 Winn Dixie and Harveys locations into the Aldi format by 2027, including the Cantonment Winn-Dixie.